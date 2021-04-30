Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.9% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

