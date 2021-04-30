Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,099. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

