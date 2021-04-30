Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.