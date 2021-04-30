Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MONRF. Societe Generale upgraded Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moncler currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

