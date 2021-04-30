MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.660-3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.40 million.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. 313,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,978. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.55. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

