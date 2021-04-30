Mizuho Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $90.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.42.

XEC opened at $67.17 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,113 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 121,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 113,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

