Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $463.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $412.54. 1,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.56. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $268.27 and a 52-week high of $450.95.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

