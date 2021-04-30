Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 235.4% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MITEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:MITEY remained flat at $$16.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 84,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,782. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

