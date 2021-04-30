Mirrored Twitter Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for $58.91 or 0.00110648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $32.83 million and $1.39 million worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00281604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.91 or 0.01113656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.11 or 0.00712084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.30 or 0.99825943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 557,356 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

