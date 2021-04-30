Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MIME opened at $44.07 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.63, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

