Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,477.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000.

HIE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

