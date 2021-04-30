Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Milestone Scientific worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

MLSS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.54. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 104.43% and a negative net margin of 165.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,933,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,278,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

