Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MSVB opened at $15.26 on Friday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

