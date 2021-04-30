MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MicroStrategy worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 95.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.14.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $655.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $699.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,458.42 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

