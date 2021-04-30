Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $270.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

