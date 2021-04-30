Microsoft Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $7.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average is $228.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

