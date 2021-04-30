Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.99. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.87. 826,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,650,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average is $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

