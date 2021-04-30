Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,002.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,327.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,192.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

