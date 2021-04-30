Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.