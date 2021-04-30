Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Receives GBX 100 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 103.33 ($1.35).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Robert Sharpe purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Shares of LON:MTRO remained flat at $GBX 115 ($1.50) during midday trading on Thursday. 294,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.91. The stock has a market cap of £198.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

