Methanex (TSE:MX) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.42.

Shares of MX traded down C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.83. 334,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,156. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -17.57. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$17.85 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.04.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

