Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

