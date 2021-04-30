Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

