Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $994 million to $1.014 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.80 million.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.840-1.980 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 238,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $65.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

