Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $862.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $2,039,079.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

