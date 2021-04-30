MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MKKGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MKKGY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

