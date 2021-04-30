Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $188.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Medpace stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.29. 252,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,449. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.77. Medpace has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 5,958.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

