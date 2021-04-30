McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “
Shares of MGRC opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90.
In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.
