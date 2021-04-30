McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $83.23, but opened at $80.31. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 456 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

