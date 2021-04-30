McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ MGRC traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 105,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,613. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.