McAdam LLC Sells 649 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

