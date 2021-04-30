McAdam LLC Sells 500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $52.86 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

