McAdam LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.