McAdam LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

