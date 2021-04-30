McAdam LLC Has $268,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

DraftKings stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

