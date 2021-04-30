McAdam LLC Buys 7,199 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.56% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 780,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 78,077 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 249,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period.

SWAN opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $33.53.

