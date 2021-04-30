MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

MXL stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. 1,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

