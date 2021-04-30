Maximus (NYSE:MMS) PT Raised to $95.00

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE:MMS opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.