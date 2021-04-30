Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.26.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $97.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $98.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $479,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,943,000 after buying an additional 264,806 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

