Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Position Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 39.2% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $98.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

