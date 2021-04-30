Maxim Group Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $144.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $111.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $122.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $122.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,359,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

