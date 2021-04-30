Maurice J. Duca Sells 17,200 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

