Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 75044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Matthews International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.