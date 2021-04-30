Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $28.50 at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.53.

MAT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,460. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,151.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

