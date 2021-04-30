Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.39.

MA opened at $388.95 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

