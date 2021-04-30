Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce sales of $4.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.81 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.39.

NYSE MA traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.96. 113,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. The company has a market capitalization of $378.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

