Masimo’s (MASI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MASI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.17.

Shares of MASI traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.97. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.07. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

