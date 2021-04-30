Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,714 iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,553.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 719.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,517,000.

Get iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IRBO opened at $44.33 on Friday. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.