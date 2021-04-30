Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.44 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

