Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arconic by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last quarter.

ARNC stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

